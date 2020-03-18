COCKE COUNTY—Cocke County General Sessions and Juvenile Court has announced specific measures that are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
In efforts to comply with a Supreme court ruling, and in the best interest of the community, Judge Brad Davidson met with several local officials on March 16. The following new policy and procedures were immediately implemented:
1. NO ONE with a fever is to report to work or allowed in the courthouse.
2. Only ONE public access entrance into the courthouse. That entrance is monitored by the sheriff’s department. Access will also be limited to only those needing to conduct business.
3. Court Clerks will reset all civil and traffic cases for May and Bridge Order of Protection hearings. A letter will be mailed to you with your new court date.
4. Criminal and Juvenile Cases that must be heard, will be held one at a time with limited number of people in courtroom.
5. The Courthouse will remain open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
6. Judge Davidson will communicate with the jail via Skype to conduct video arraignments.
7. Jail will provide inmates ability to communicate via Skype with their attorney.
8. Probationers should remain in contact with your probation officer who will advise if your appearance is necessary in court and IF you can report to probation via phone.
Judge Davidson assures, “Court will not close”. The above measures are strictly precautionary and in the best interest of our community and courthouse staff. Cases that can be reset, will be moved to April or May.
If you have a case this month in General Sessions or Juvenile, contact your attorney. If you are pro se, representing yourself, contact clerk’s office: 423-623-8619.
