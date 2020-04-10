COCKE COUNTY—The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county stands at three according to data provided by the TN Health Department.
The third case was confirmed on Thursday.
Records show that one of those individuals has now recovered from the virus.
Nearly 90 others from across the county have been tested with negative results.
With numbers rising slowly, the Cocke County and Newport school systems announced Thursday that schools would remain closed through Friday, May 1.
More tests are becoming available through the Cocke County Health Department.
If you are experiencing Coronavirus symptoms please contact the department or your local physician.
Tests will be scheduled based on need by the department.
The health department can be reached at 423-623-8733.
Over 4,800 individuals have tested positive for the virus across the state.
Nearly 100 deaths have been reported.
Greene County has seen the highest number or cases of the surrounding counties with 25. They have also seen one death from the virus.
Sevier County has 21 cases, Jefferson has reported 13 and Hamblen County remains at four.
Statistics show that more females across the state have contracted the virus than males.
Recent studies show the disease may infect more females, but has killed more males.
As a nation, the U.S. has seen more than 490,000 cases of COVID-19.
More than 18,000 have passed away due to the virus.
