COCKE COUNTY—The number of COVID-19 cases in the county continues to rise as 11 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Three of those individuals are reporting they have recovered from the virus according to data provided by the TN Department of Health.
Case counts continue to climb in the surrounding counties as well.
Greene County is reporting 29 confirmed cases with 23 having recovered. They have also had two deaths from the virus.
Hamblen County now has its seventh case, but four of those have reported as recovered. That county has seen one individual die from the virus.
Jefferson County recently reported their first death from the virus. A total of 16 individuals had contracted the virus, but 11 now say they have recovered.
Sevier County has seen the best results of the counties that have reported more than a dozen cases.
Sevier has reported 22 cases with all but one person saying they have recovered from the virus.
Tennessee has over 6,500 confirmed cases and over 140 deaths.
Ages 21-60 now account for 4,516 of those reported cases. The 0-10 age range has seen the fewest cases with only 73 being reported statewide.
Over 87,000 individuals have been tested. Gov. Bill Lee recently announced that he wants every Tennessean to be able to receive a COVID-19 test.
Drive thru testing centers are being set up across the state, but the local health department continues to offer tests by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.