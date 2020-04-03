COCKE COUNTY—As of Friday, April 3, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cocke County.
According to the TN Department of Health, the number of infected individuals remains at one with 53 individuals from the county having been tested with negative results.
A total of 32 individuals have now died from the virus in Tennessee.
Over 2,800 individuals have tested positive with the majority of those cases being reported over the last week.
Of the surrounding counties, Greene has the most reported cases with 16. The county has also seen one individual die from the virus.
Sevier County has had 10 reported cases, Jefferson has six and Hamblen County remains at three.
In the region, Knox County has seen the most drastic increase in cases with 92 being reported. They have also seen one death from the virus.
The metropolitan area of Davidson County has been the hardest hit with over 680 cases being reported. The county has also reported six deaths.
Sumner County has been hard hit as well with 268 cases. They have also seen the most deaths with seven being reported.
According to statistics, the hardest hit age range continues to be those age 21-30. That age group has seen 665 reported cases across the state.
Ages 51-60 is the next hardest hit group with over 480 cases being reported.
Experts expect the curve to peak in Tennessee around April 19-20.
The United States now has a total case count of 239,279 up from less than 100,000 a week ago. Over 5,400 deaths have been reported.
Social distancing continues to be the most effective way to stop the spread of the virus. The CDC recommends keeping a distance of six feet between yourself and other in a public setting.
The Tennessee Department of Health offers the important reminders:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand rub) for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing. Do not touch your face with unwashed hands.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue and immediately throw it away.
- Clean and disinfect objects (e.g., cell phone, computer) and high-touch surfaces regularly.
- Avoiding unnecessary travel.
- Stay away from people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
Gov. Bill Lee has also issued a stay-at-home order for Tennesseans.
The stay-at-home order will be in place until April 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.