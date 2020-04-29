COCKE COUNTY—Updated data from the TN Department of Health shows that Cocke County has 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Of those 16 cases, 14 individuals are reporting as recovered from the virus.
There have been over 380 tests performed on citizens of the county.
Testing continues to be a major priority as more businesses open their doors in the coming days.
In surrounding counties the numbers have stayed relatively the same with Greene seeing more than 40 COVID-19 cases.
They have had 43 confirmed cases, with 28 recoveries and two deaths from the virus.
Hamblen County recently increased to 17 total cases. Ten people have recovered in that county, while two have died from the virus.
Jefferson County sits with 18 cases and of that total number, 15 have now recovered.
Sevier County has seen a sharp increase in recent days as they now have 48 confirmed cases. Over half of those testing positive in that county are now reporting as recovered. They have seen one death from COVID-19.
Tennessee now has 10,366 confirmed cases and 195 deaths.
Almost 170,000 people have now been tested for the virus.
On Tuesday, the United States passed the 1 million mark for COVID-19 cases.
Nearly 61,000 have now died from the virus across the country.
