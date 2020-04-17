CHESTNUT HILL—Two employees of the Bush Brothers Company have tested positive for COVID-19 according to Lucas Graham, the president of the Cocke County Partnership.
Graham made the announcement during a teleconference Thursday afternoon.
Bush’s employs many residents of Cocke County.
Graham did not say when the two workers tested positive, or how many employees may have been exposed to the virus.
He did say the company has stopped operations while they wait for a commercial cleaning company to sterilize the facility.
Bush’s plans to remain closed through Sunday night until the company has cleaned the building.
Graham said the company plans to reopen early Monday morning.
