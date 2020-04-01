A resident is removed from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Gallatin, Tenn. Multiple people tested positive for the coronavirus at the facility Friday. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a statewide “safer-at-home” order on Monday to help stem the state’s rapid spread of coronavirus, mandating the closure of all nonessential businesses while urging residents to remain at home whenever possible for the next two weeks.