NEWPORT—All Cocke County schools, plus Newport Grammar School, will be closed for two weeks, starting Monday, March 16.
The unplanned closure stems from the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of both the Newport City and Cocke County Boards of Education met jointly Sunday afternoon to discuss the situation. Newport City School Director Sandy Burchette and Cocke County Schools Director Manney Moore jointly read the boards’ decision in a presss conference at 4 p.m. Both Moore and Burchette emphasized, “Both boards were in total agreement with this decision.”
The statement read: “The Newport City Board of Education and the Cocke County Board of Education, in [a] collaborative effort to ensure the safety and welfare of all stakeholders in our community, are closing all schools in Newport and Cocke County...[the closures] include all school-related functions and activities. There will be no school in Newport and Cocke County from March 16, 2020, through March 27, 2020. School will tentatively resume on March 30, 2020 for both school districts. We will continue to monitor conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and make future decisions on school as needed.”
After reading the above statement, Burchette and Moore said plans are currently underway to have meals prepared for the children during this time. At Newport Grammar School, according to Burchette, parents/guardians will be able to pick up the prepared meals. There will be no serving of meals inside the school during this hiatus.
Regarding the county schoolchildren’s meals, Moore said similar plans are underway with “designated pick-up sites for the prepared food to be determined,” adding that such sites may not be on school property.
All sports activities during this time have been cancelled.
Regarding the annual TCAP tests, packets of material are being prepared for students to have at home and work on their testing preparations there.
The state-mandated ACT testing, set for Tuesday, March 17, has been rescheduled for April 21.
During the time of closure, plans call for all school system employees to be paid. “Our goal is to have none of our employees affected by the closure,” Moore explained.
All staff members from both systems reported to work on Monday for further instructions.
At this time of year, numerous field trips, including several to out-of-town destinations, have been planned and received board approval. One such trip had been planned by the Newport Grammar School Beta Club to Disneyworld. “At this time we are exploring alternative trips,” said Burchette.
During the schools’ closures, the schools will be thoroughly cleaned. “We’ve already started fogging,” said Burchette.
Both directors emphasized the importance of citizens remaining calm. “It is critical for our community members to pay attention to communications from their school systems,” said Moore. He also urged citizens to “listen to credible sources, such as the school systems’ websites and local media.”
Burchette echoed Moore’s statement, adding, “Both systems have the same plan and the same path. Our top priority is the safety and welfare of our children.”
Burchette and Moore also pleaded with parents/guardians to “make sure your child’s school has updated telephone numbers and communication information.”
Casey Kelley, Cocke County Assistant Director of Schools, pointed out, “We have so many elderly people taking care of children. By keeping our children healthy and safe, we hope to keep them safe.”
When asked if the missed days would have to be made up later, Moore said, “We will have to request forgiveness of those missed days from the commissioner. It’s been done in the past.”
Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes also spoke.
“There are only 32 confirmed cases of the virus in Tennessee,” he said. “We are monitoring the situation.”
“It is important for everyone to make smart choices daily, limit their contact with other people, stay calm, and work together,” he added.
Fontes said that all access to the county jail has been stopped. “Video visitation with prisoners will be allowed.”
