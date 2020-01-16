NEWPORT—Cocke County’s rafting industry continues to show a steady growth.
Figures released by the Cocke County Clerk’s office on Tuesday, Jan. 15, show a total of 225,651 rafters paid to enjoy the local streams and brought in a total of $375,567 to the county coffers. Added to that is $5,500 in permit fees paid by the eleven licensed rafting companies.
The $375,568 figure is up nearly $5,000 from the $370,752 paid by 222,535 rafters in 2018. However, it still falls below the all-time high $405,742 figure from 2016 and the $391,960 in 2015.
After the tragic Gatlinburg wildfires, tourism numbers in East Tennessee fell substantially in 2017, a fact borne out by the drop from $405,742 in 2016 to $337,868 in 2018.
Cocke County has benefited tremendously from the rafting industry, which welcomes visitors from around the world to the white waters of the Pigeon River. In 1995, the first full year of the rafting industry, 551 paid customers and a total of 21,154 total rafters added $35,674 to the local budget, along with $3,000 in permit fees. From 1995 until 2019, nearly every year has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors and the money derived from the business.
Exceptions occurred in 1997, when a massive rock slide on I-40 shut down interstate traffic to Hartford for several months, and 2007 when a lengthy drought affected the available water.
In 2019 eleven companies operated rafting businesses in Cocke County: Rapid Expeditions, Five Rivers Adventures, Big Creek Expeditions, Inc., Rafting in the Smokies, Big Bear Expeditions, Rip Roaring Adventures, Inc., Smoky Mountain Outdoors, Nantahala Outdoor Center, River Rat Whitewater, Outdoor Adventures, and Wildwater, Ltd.
Cocke County Rafting Clerk Shalee McClure, who is currently preparing to issue rafting permits for 2020 to company owners in February, said on Thursday, “The success of our rafting industry is the result of a tremendous partnership among the rafting companies, local community and political leaders, landowners, and, of course, our tourists. Because of this cooperation, Cocke County has undergone a positive growth with a tremendous economic impact over the years.
“As always, Cocke County Tourism Director Linda Lewanski and the Cocke County Partnership have worked diligently to help grow this industry.
“Joe Esway, our new EMA Director and his staff of River Officers have been wonderful, and our County Mayor’s efforts to acquire grants and help for the beautification of the Hartford community are appreciated.
“And we can never show enough appreciation to Progress Energy (formerly Duke) for their cooperation. Without them, there would be no rafting industry.”
