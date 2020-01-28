Mrs. Amanda Elizabeth Cutshall, age 84, of Hot Springs, NC, passed away Saturday morning, January 25, 2020, in Asheville, NC.
She was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dean Cutshall, parents Robert David Sexton and Melva Sweeney Sexton, and brother Bobby Sexton.
Survivors include her son Ronnie (Linda) Caldwell, granddaughter Sheena Caldwell, great-granddaughter Layla Caldwell, and honorary great-grandson Blake Shakespeare, all of Newport. Special family members include April Adams and Ira Adams, both of Hot Springs.
Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Antioch United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Wood officiating.
Interment followed in Antioch Cemetery.
The family received friends from 12:30–1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at the church prior to the services.
Arrangements by Costner-Maloy.
