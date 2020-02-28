Five Cocke County students inducted into Kappa Delta Beta

MORRISTOWN—Thirty-five Walters State Community College students were inducted into Kappa Beta Delta, the national honor society for business majors.
Kappa Beta Delta encourages and recognizes scholarship among students of business, management and administration pursuing associate degrees. Kappa Beta Delta also promotes personal and professional improvement and service. Membership in Kappa Beta Delta is lifelong and students now have access to scholarships and networking activities.
Students are listed below by county of residents.
Cocke County: Sarah Betz and Tabitha Prahlow of Cosby; Jeromy Brown of Del Rio; and Jennie Grayson and Angel Ottinger of Newport.
Jefferson County: Ellen Odom of New Market; Charles Payne and Jessica Rini of Strawberry Plains; Courtney Rainwater of Dandridge; Harley Towry-Johnson of Jefferson City and Matthew Worley of White Pine.
Kappa Beta Delta is administered by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. Dr. Amy Ross, assistant dean of business, serves as the advisor for the Walters State Chapter.
