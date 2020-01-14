NEWPORT—A former Newport Alderwoman failed to appear for her plea hearing Monday in Cocke County Criminal Court.
Kathy Holt, 55, Newport, was scheduled to enter a plea to the charge of violation of probation, but she did not appear in court.
Holt was arrested later that evening at her home and taken into custody by Deputy Sgt Heath Willis.
She is now being held without bond.
In September 2019, Holt was arrested after she did not scan all of her items at the Newport Walmart self checkout.
The items were bagged without being scanned.
Police also discovered concealed items in Holt’s purse valued at $176 in merchandise.
A Grand Jury indicted Holt for probation violation in lieu of the shoplifting charge.
