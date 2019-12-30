NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and Newport City Police Department will be joined by the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) in ramping up patrol forces for New Year’s Eve.
THP Officer Nathan Hall said their units expect to be out in full force searching for impaired drivers, distracted drivers and those not wearing seat belts. Currently THP has scheduled checkpoints in Hamblen and Hawkins Counties.
Newport City Police Chief Maurice Shults has similar goals to those of THP for the night.
“We will go after aggressive and impaired drivers. We ask that if you plan to consume alcoholic beverages during the New Year holiday, that you make arrangements for a sober driver,” Shults said.
With the award of a recent DUI grant, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department will be able to add additional deputies for the evening. Chief Deputy Derrick Woods encourages designated drivers or simply staying off the highways if you plan to consume alcohol.
Besides alcohol consumption, the weather can play a huge factor in the festivities and calls to law enforcement on New Year’s Eve.
Just two years ago the festivities were dampened by snow and ice. There were over 30 reported vehicle accidents in Cocke County alone.
This year officers are pleased to see the expected weather conditions call for a clear and mild night.
