NEWPORT—Former Cocke County Sheriff Tunney Moore died Sunday, December 28, 2019, after a period of declining health. He was 88.
Moore served as Cocke County Sheriff from 1986 until 1998.
He was the last surviving child of John Lewis and Callote (Leatherwood) Moore of the Hartford community.
Prior to his election to the office of sheriff, he worked 30 years for Enka (BASF), retiring from that position in 1986.
He was a charter member of the Newport Rescue Squad and remained a supporter of that organization for the remainder of his life. He was also a member of the Newport Kiwanis Club.
He will also be remembered for his artistic talents. A noted glassblower, he and his wife traveled to many points in the Southeast to various shows and displays. Among his favorite designs was a miniature grand piano, complete with bench.
In 1956 he married the former Alyce Stykes of Morristown. They couple had three children: Mitzi, Sheri, and Shannon, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Manes Funeral Home with funeral services following at 1:00 p.m.
