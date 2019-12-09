NEWPORT—A juvenile filed an assault report with the Newport Police Department after a male subject approached the young man with a knife on Friday, Dec. 6.
Patrolman Chris Silvers was dispatched to McDonald’s concerning the assault.
Upon arrival, Ptl. Silvers spoke with the victim, who said he was at the drive-thru when a male subject approached his vehicle. The juvenile advised the male was covered in blood and asked the juvenile for help.
According to the report, when the juvenile declined helping the male, the suspect brandished a knife and then fled the scene.
Officers could not find the suspect in the area.
The incident is still under investigation.
