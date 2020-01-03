JOHNSON CITY—On Friday Rep. Phil Roe announced that he will retire at the end of the 116th Congress.
Roe has served East Tennessee for over a decade as U.S. Representative in the 1st District.
The congressman made his announcement via press release.
In the release Roe thanked his family for their support over the past 11 years, and said he never intended for his time in congress to be his second career.
“Serving East Tennesseans these past 11 years has been the honor of my life, and I will be forever grateful for the trust my friends and neighbors put in me to represent them,” Roe said.
“As someone who practiced medicine for over 30 years, I said I would serve five or six terms because I never intended this job to be a second career. After prayerful consideration, I have decided to retire at the end of the 116th Congress.
“First and foremost, I want to thank my family. No one could do this job without a loving a supportive family, and I look forward to spending more time at home with my wife Clarinda, my adult children and my grandchildren."
In the release Roe mentioned the accomplishments of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs in which he served as chairman.
“As a veteran, I was honored to be selected to chair the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs in 2017. I had one, three and six-year legislative goals for the committee: to increase access to care, improve the electronic health records system, review VA assets to ensure an effective use of resources, and bring true accountability to the department.
"I never could have imagined that we would accomplish all that in my first term leading the committee – in large part because of the leadership of President Trump. In particular, I was proud to author the MISSION Act – a transformative piece of legislation to ensure veterans have the ability to receive the best possible care now, and in the future - and the Forever GI Bill - to ensure veterans never lose access to the education benefits they have earned.
"I’ll leave Congress at the end of the year knowing that our nation’s heroes are better served today because of our work. I am still hopeful that, before the 116thCongress adjourns, we will pass important reforms that improve outreach to veterans in crisis to address the suicide epidemic."
Roe said that his background as a physician helped guide him as he served on the Republican's Health Care Task Force. He worked to find a suitable replacement for the Affordable Health Care Act.
“When I first ran for Congress, my hope was that someone with experience as a practicing physician could positively influence health care policy. The Affordable Care Act was signed into law during my first term, and much of my time was spent trying to undo some of the harm that was done to the patient-centered health care model as a result.
"We have made great progress in reversing some of the most damaging effects of this law such as passing my bill to repeal a government payment setting board that likely would have rationed care. We took the teeth out of the individual mandate and just last month repealed three harmful taxes that discouraged medical innovation and drove up costs for patients.
"I am also very proud of legislation I introduced while chairing the Republican Study Committee’s Health Care Task Force that would replace the ACA with reforms to actually lower costs for patients and improve the quality of health care. Perhaps most significantly, as co-chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus, I led my colleagues in the fight to repeal the Medicare formula which threatened patients’ access to their physicians and to improve Medicare for seniors. I am still hopeful that before this Congress ends, we will address surprise medical bills in a way that protects patients and is fair to doctors and payers."
The congressman also spoke about his tireless work to reform the education system in our country. He was especially proud of the replace of mandates associated with the No Child Left Behind Act.
“As a senior member of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, I was proud to be on the forefront of some very consequential accomplishments. The work we did to help workers’ retirement security through multi employer pension reforms in 2014 is significant.
"I was also pleased to be a part of passing the Every Student Succeeds Act to repeal and replace the burdensome federal mandates associated with No Child Left Behind Act. As Chairman of the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions, we were able to provide careful oversight of labor reforms being pursued by the Obama administration that were holding back job growth. There’s no question in my mind this oversight played a part in helping the Trump administration identify those burdensome rules and regulations.
In closing Roe said he still has a passion for his position, and looks forward to finishing his term strongly for East Tennesseans and President Donald Trump.
“Finally, I’m proud of the bipartisan successes. They don’t always make the headlines, but they are critical to our nation’s future. Legislation I authored has dramatically increased the availability of lifesaving epinephrine in schools for those who suffer from deadly food allergies; and the Desert Storm and Desert Shield War Memorial will be built on the National Mall in the coming years as a result of four years of effort to get my bill across the finish line.
“The challenges we are facing now as complex as ever, and I still have a lot of fire in my belly. I look forward to finishing my term strongly for the East Tennesseans that I love representing and working with President Trump in favor of the free-market, conservative policies so many of us hold dear. I am equally confident East Tennessee is full of capable public servants who will step up to fill my void, and I am ready to give them the opportunity to do so.
“I will always cherish the friends I’ve made and people I’ve met. I could not be more grateful to my family, my staff, the volunteers, the veterans, and the numerous East Tennesseans who have made this job so rewarding.
“Thank you for giving me the great honor to represent you in Congress.”
Several Republican leaders released statements following Roe's announcement.
Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden spoke highly of the congressman's leadership skills that have been on display since his first day in office.
"There are few politicians that uphold the conservative principles and exhibit the leadership that Dr. Phil Roe has while serving in Congress since he was elected in 2008. Under his leadership of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, he and President Trump made great strides to fulfill our nation’s promise to those who have served us. His legacy to our fighting men and women stands as a strong testament to his time in the House of Representatives.
"He will be difficult to replace as he has served both the state of Tennessee and the United States well, but I have confidence that the next Congressman from Tennessee’s 1st District will lead with the same strong conservative values that Dr. Roe has maintained throughout his tenure as a United States Representative. We are grateful for Dr. Roe’s service to our country and we wish him the best in this next chapter of life."
Senator Marsha Blackburn shared Golden's view of Roe saying it has been a pleasure to serve alongside him.
"Phil Roe is a dedicated public servant who has dutifully represented East Tennesseans over the past eleven years. From his time in the military to practicing medicine to serving as mayor and in Congress, Dr. Roe has served our country in numerous ways.
"It has been a pleasure to serve alongside him as part of this delegation. I wish him a very happy retirement making memories with his wife, children and grandchildren.”
The 116th Congress will conclude on January 3, 2021.
