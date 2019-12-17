NEWPORT—The Cocke County Election Commission met on Monday, December 16, and approved the only candidate to pick up a petition for the Cocke County Assessor of Property Primary in March.
Incumbent Angie Ray Shelton qualified to run for Property Assessor on the Republican Primary ballot for March 3, 2020 Primary and faces no other Republican, Democratic, or Independent opposition. Assessor of Property will be the only local office on the March Primary ballot, but the March election notably features the Presidential Candidates in the Republican and Democratic Presidential Preference Primaries.
Tennessee is one of several states voting on Super Tuesday, March 3, for the Presidential Preference Primaries. Because the March election is a primary, voters must declare whether they want the Republican ballot or the Democratic ballot when they appear to vote or when they request an absentee by-mail ballot.
Earlier this month, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett certified the names of three Republican candidates and 16 Democratic candidates to appear on the Super Tuesday Presidential Preference Primary ballots. One of the 16 Democrats withdrew before the withdrawal deadline. Sample ballots will be published in January and will be available on the election commission website, in the election office, and in The Newport Plain Talk.
The Early Voting for the March 3, 2020 Super Tuesday Primary begins February 12 through February 25 at the Cocke County Election Commission in the Courthouse Annex. Hours are posted online now at www.CockeCountyElection.org and will be published in the newspaper before Early Voting begins.
For an absentee by-mail ballot application and information, call the election commission office at 623-2042 and ask for an application, visit the election commission office in-person, or print the absentee ballot application online at www.CockeCountyElection.org. The last day to request an absentee by-mail ballot for the March election is February 25, 2020.
The voter registration deadline for the March election is February 3. Register to vote or update your address at the election commission office or online at www.GoVoteTN.com.
A few other local races will be on the ballot in 2020 but not until the August election, when County School Board (Districts 3, 5, and 7 only) and the First District Constable (unexpired term) will be in the August County General Election. Nominating petitions for those office will be available beginning February 3. The Federal and State Primary for US Senate, US House, and Tennessee House will be part of the August 2020 election as well.
