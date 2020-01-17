NEWPORT—The Cocke County General Committee met Thursday evening where they focused on searching for five candidates to form a new board that would oversee the County’s Recreation Department.
At least eight candidates addressed the commissioners and committee chair Norman Smith, to express why they were interested in being a board member, what their vision was for the recreation department and if they were able to attend meetings on a regular basis.
The board positions are not paid positions and Cocke County Attorney Brittany Vick said that the five member board could only have two that worked for the county school system.
City School Board member Jan Brooks was one of the candidates. Her dream is to see more children in sports versus playing on their phone or computer.
“I was born and raised here and want to give back to the county. I’ve coached and refereed sports all my life,” Brooks said.
“We are losing our kids to drugs and computers, I want to bring back that dedication to sports that I remember kids having.”
Many of the candidates shared the same passions and visions, including updating ball facilities, enticing youth to try sports and changing the mindset of visiting teams and families from other areas.
The County Legislative Body will review the resumes of potential candidates during their Tuesday, January 21 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.