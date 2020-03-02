NEWPORT—The first piece of training equipment purchased with funds from the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) Grant was delivered to Cocke County High School on Feb. 18. Cherokee Millwright provided a team to unload and set a Haas CNC Milling Machine in the newly renovated Machine Tool Program shop in the Ben W. Hooper Career and Technical Education wing of the high school.
Shortly before Christmas, Gov. Bill Lee announced that Tennessee College of Applied Technology would receive the full $1 million requested for its Five Rivers Partnership for Future Ready Pathways program.
Gov. Lee followed his announcement with a personal visit to TCAT in Morristown on Friday, Jan. 3. At that time, he noted, “We have paths for academically gifted kids and now we have paths for kids who are gifted in other ways, paths that will lead them to strong careers.”
Chris Edmonds, TCAT’s Business and Industry Coordinator, who was highly responsible for writing the grant, said of Tuesday’s delivery, “This is the first of many pieces of training equipment the GIVE Grant will put into Cocke County High School. The Haas CNC Mill is a $40,000 investment for the school’s Machine Tool program and will allow TCAT Morristown to begin dual enrollment in the program during the coming school year.
“We cannot thank Gov. Lee and our legislators enough for providing the funding for the GIVE initiative. The GIVE Grant is providing resources and training equipment to prepare students to enter the workforce with the technical skills and knowledge that will lead to well-paying and successful careers.”
Edmonds also offered a big “Thank you” to John Wiggins with Cherokee Millwright for providing the team needed to unload and set up the machine. “TCAT Morristown is blessed to have community-minded partners that are always willing to assist the college in its mission of student success and workforce development.”
Cocke County High School Principal Gail Burchette also praised the purchase and said this about the new machine.
“The Ben W. Hooper Career and Technical Education Center at Cocke County High School is honored to be a beneficiary of Gov. Lee’s GIVE grant. This grant, in addition to prior receipt of a LEAP 2.0 grant, has allowed and will continue to allow our CTE programs to acquire the tools and technology they need to continue to enable our students to have an almost seamless transition to the Morristown TCAT programs. On several occasions we have been informed that our students are some of the better prepared students when they arrive on the TCAT campus. I attribute this not only to our quality instructors but also to the fact that our equipment and programs are up-to-date and mirror the equipment in use at TCAT Morristown.”
