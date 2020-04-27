NEWPORT—A Parrottsville man is facing several charges after police reports say he broke into a residence while the homeowners were present on Sunday, April 26.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the male as Samuel Dean Corban, 42, Salem Road. He is charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property and aggravated criminal trespassing.
On Sunday, Deputy Johnathan Ochs said he and Sgt. Joey Owings were dispatched to the 1900 block of Dark Hollow Road in reference to a break in. While en route, dispatch advised deputies that the homeowner had the suspect held at gunpoint.
Upon arrival Deputy Ochs said he observed the homeowner, Larry Brown, 60, standing next to the suspect, Corban, as Corban was lying on the ground. Corban was detained without incident.
Deputies spoke with Jamie Brown, 64, who said she was inside the home while her husband, Larry, was outside doing yard work. Mrs. Brown reported that she heard someone enter the home and assumed it was her husband. Brown advised she asked if her husband came through the front door when the voice replied, “yes”.
According to the report, Brown said the voice was not that of her husband, and she then observed Corban walking out of the bathroom with his pants pulled down. Corban advised Mrs. Brown he was the “UPS guy”.
Brown said she then grabbed her .22 rifle and instructed Corban to exit the home. Brown said she yelled for her husband and Corban reportedly fled outside.
Mr. Brown said he observed Corban walking down the steps and asked what he was doing in which Corban replied he was just leaving. Mr. Brown told deputies that he “put him (Corban) on the ground using his pistol” and called 911.
Deputy Ochs learned that Corban reportedly stole a pair of shorts from the home.
He was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.