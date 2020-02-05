NEWPORT—On Thursday, February 6, Empower Cocke County will hold a training class for their new MyRide program.
The training will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m., and lunch will be provided.
MyRide is a volunteer based transportation service offering a door-to-door style of assistance for the senior rider.
When the senior citizen finds need for a ride, they can call Empower Cocke County to schedule transportation. The ride needs to be scheduled three days in advance and each trip can include up to three stops. The stops can be a compilation of miscellaneous stops to include, doctor appointments, stops to the bank, pharmacy, grocery store or even something as simple as to visit a friend or relative.
Empower is in need of drivers for the program. Individuals that are interested in becoming a volunteer driver are encouraged to contact Empower for more information.
Empower can be reached by phone at 423-522-1308 or by email at gem@empowercockecounty.com.
Empower is located at 370 E. Broadway Street in Newport.
