GREENEVILLE—An officer-involved shooting late Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement at 2375 E. Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville, Tenn., left a Cocke County corrections officer dead after Greeneville police intervened in a reported domestic dispute.
Travis Mullins, 29, of Newport, died of a gunshot wound at the scene after reportedly pointing a gun at a Greeneville police officer, who fired shots at him, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said.
An investigation by the TBI and Greeneville Police Department continues. The TBI typically takes the investigative lead in most use-of-force cases in the state. Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong requested the TBI’s participation Monday night.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, the GPD received a report of what Earhart termed “a hit-and-run incident” in the Lowe’s parking lot.
“The incident was reportedly domestic in nature and involved a male subject targeting a woman he had been dating. While investigating the incident, Greeneville officers received information that the male subject involved in the hit-and-run was headed back to the scene,” Earhart said.
Mullins was wearing a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office uniform and he was armed with a gun, Earhart said. A Greeneville police officer made contact with Mullins, disarmed him and attempted to arrest him.
“At some point, for reasons still under investigation, Mullins was able to get back inside his vehicle and grab another firearm. At that point, Mullins reportedly pointed the gun at the officers, resulting in one of the officers firing shots, striking Mullins,” Earhart said.
Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mullins was a corrections officer with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and not on duty at the time of the incident.
He had been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since August 2017. He was an administrative sergeant according to Chief Deputy Derrick Woods.
The identity of the woman Mullins was reportedly pursuing, and details of why the incident occurred, were not released.
The investigation remains “active and ongoing,” Earhart said. Witness interviews were still being conducted late Monday.
Sheriff Armando Fontes issued a brief statement on Tuesday afternoon.
“We are truly saddened by the death of our friend an coworker Travis Mullins,” Fontes said.
“Travis was a dedicated, honest, hard working employee who loved his job. He was a dedicated father who loved his children and family. Travis was always calm in handling situations and was someone we could always depend on.
“Travis’s actions on the evening of the shooting were very uncharacteristic of him. He recently had some personal struggles that he and I spoke about, and unfortunately he made some irrational decisions. My heart is saddened for the officers involved as they work daily to protect others while taking great personal risks.
Fontes asked for the community’s support for all concerned parties as the investigation into the incident continues.
“We ask that you do not judge him by a single moment that was driven by uncharacterized emotions. The Greeneville Police Department, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and the families of all parties that have been impacted by this tragedy need the community’s prayers and their support.”
Fontes said the Sheriff’s Office will reach out to the Public Safety Network to provide critical incident stress debriefing for deputies, as well as local mental health facilities to provide any assistance the office may need in the form of counseling.
(Editor's Note: Portions of this story came from an article produced by The Greeneville Sun and was written by Staff Writer Ken Little.)
