Judge Fred Morrison honored in North Carolina

Judge Fred Morrison, a Newport native, was honored recently for serving the people of North Carolina for over 50 years. Judge Morrison has served as an Administrative Law Judge for more than 30 years and previously served as a solicitor of the Thomasville Recorder’s Court, legal counsel to Governors Bob Scott and James Holshouser, and was the first executive director of the North Carolina Inmate Grievance Commission. With Judge Morrison is Marianne S. Haxton, NCCP, Executive Assistant to the Honorable Cheri Beasley, Chief Justice.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

