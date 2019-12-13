NEWPORT—Should parent notes still count as an excuse for a child/children to miss school? That is a question the Cocke County Board of Education will have to consider in the next few months.
Attendance Supervisor Dennis Balch was on the agenda to speak about parent notes during the Cocke County Board of Education meeting Thursday evening in a packed conference room at the school's Central Office.
“I want you to start thinking about this sometime before the school year ends. I may ask you revisit our parent notes policy because we may ask you to take the notes away.” Balch said. “All school systems around us are doing it and we've found the notes are being abused.”
According to the Board of Education’s attendance policy, a student(s) is allowed to have up to five parent notes to serve as an excuse if he or she misses school. If a child has five excused absences in 50 days of school, that child is considered “chronically absent.”
“It’s a give and take each way. Each time we are meeting with our core department, the first question they ask us, ‘have you talked to your board about your parent note policy?’"Balch stated. “It won’t be a happy decision to take them away, but it’s something we will have to face.”
No vote was taken on the matter.
Board members also heard from Aware Director Kim Guinn who told members about newly implemented behavioral health screenings that will go in affect after the Christmas holiday.
Guinn stressed that it is a universal screener and not a mental health screener. The screening is only for middle school students and will help student who show signs of aggressiveness, low academic achievement, loneliness, anxiety and depression.
Casey Kelley, Assistant Director of Schools, read a memorandum of understanding between the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and Cocke County Board of Education regarding the School Resource Officer program that will take affect in January 2020.
Kelley stated that SRO’s will be all schools and their role is to not discipline but to build relationships.
The board approved a number of policy amendments, payments of monthly bills, budget amendments and the minutes from November’s meeting.
The board approved three roof coating bids from Evans Enterprises for Smoky Mountain Elementary ($24,200), Bridgeport Elementary School ($15,240) and Centerview Elementary School ($24,100).
