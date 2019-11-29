Black Friday shopping starts early
Dozens of shoppers came out to Walmart on Thursday night to take advantage of the early Black Friday sale. Most of the deals became available at 6 p.m. and several people lined up for specific items. Televisions seemed to be the most popular item for shoppers. Several law enforcement officers with the Newport Police Department and Cocke County Sheriff’s Office assisted with store security.

 ALISON BROOKS

