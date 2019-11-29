NEWPORT—Four people were arrested following an investigation by the U.S. Marshal’s Service on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Newport Police Officer Jordan Douglas said he and other officers were dispatched to 362 Driskill Circle to assist the U.S. Marshal’s.
Upon arrival, Ptl. Douglas said officers detained Ryan O. Lucas, 25, Brevard, NC, Timothy Maloney, 27, Alex Street, William M. Lucas, 22, Brevard, NC and Brandon Rice, 25, Henderson, NC.
According to the report, Ryan Lucas was wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping and armed robbery while Brandon Rice and William Lucas were wanted for drug trafficking.
As officers arrested William Lucas, they discovered he was in possession of a baggie that contained one gram of suspected cocaine. William was additionally charged with possession of schedule II.
In addition, Maloney was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Ryan Lucas, William Lucas and Brandon Rice were also charged with being a fugitive from justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.