NEWPORT—A Del Rio man was arrested following a brief vehicle pursuit on Dark Hollow Road Friday afternoon.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the male as David Michael Banks, 30, Summer House Hollow Road. He was charged with reckless endangerment, driving while license revoked, evading arrest (two counts), resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and kidnapping.
On Friday, Deputy Blake Cupp said he was patrolling the area of Wilton Springs Road when he observed Banks operating a vehicle without wearing his seatbelt.
Deputy Cupp said he attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Banks allegedly “took off” at a high rate of speed on Dark Hollow Road.
Deputy Cupp reported Banks reached speeds up to 80 mph.
Cupp said that during the pursuit, he observed a passenger door open but was then slammed shut.
According to the report, the pursuit came to an end after Banks crashed the vehicle near the 2200 block of Dark Hollow Road.
Following the crash, Banks attempted to flee on foot.
Deputy Cupp said he deployed K9 Narco to apprehend Banks and it was “successful”, the report stated.
Deputy Cupp said K9 Narco bit Banks in the stomach area and near the suspects face.
Banks was then placed under arrest.
According to the report, Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes arrived on scene where he spoke with the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Ashley Banks, 27, who said she wanted out of the vehicle but Mr. Banks would not allow her to leave.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to the scene to assist with the accident.
David Banks was transported to the Newport Medical Center for treatment and later released into custody.
No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.