NEWPORT—The new year will bring opportunities to those seeking help with their business.
The Cocke County Chamber of Commerce and Tennessee Small Business Development Center are once again offering classes to business owners both large and small.
The SBDC can help with a wide array of business related items. Their assistance is available for free through the life cycle of a business.
Everything is confidential, and the SBDC doesn’t share the information of their clients.
Teresa Sylvia, Business Specialist with the SBDC, said the organization is ready to help in any way possible.
“We offer a wide variety of services,” Sylvia said. “We can help a struggling business by identifying a lending agency for a loan that is appropriate for their business. We make sure these are non-predatory loans that can help get the business owner out of a bind and help their business survive.”
The SBDC also offers tax planning, and can do research for a business.
Sylvia said the services the SBDC offers are vast, but if they cannot help a business owner then they’ll put them in contact with someone who can.
“If we don’t have the capability or expertise, then we will find someone who does. We have a referral service that can put you in touch with a subject matter expert. We will always send you to people who won’t take advantage of the situation. Business owners are entitled to everything we have to offer and we will get the information to them for free.”
Chamber Director Lynn Ramsey said that every business in the county is encouraged to seek the help of the SBDC. She noted that the SBDC can help those who are looking to start a new business as well.
“This service is for members and non-members alike,” Ramsey said.
“Anyone with a small or large business can benefit from the services provided by the SBDC. They can assist anyone including those who are looking to start a new business. We want every business in the county to do well because that’s the only way our county can grow.”
The SBDC offers templates for individuals that can help them develop a business plan. They have helped some businesses for 20 plus years.
Sylvia said their goal is to help the business owner succeed and reach a point that they no longer need the SBDC’s assistance.
“Our goal is to help in any way possible. We are willing to work with them for an extended amount of time. We have some businesses that we have seen off and on for 20 years. They can come to us any time they have a problem. We try to provide a plan for the individual and their business so they can move forward,” Sylvia said.
The SBDC also offers next phase planning for those who are about to retire from their business. They can help mitigate the loss of income during the process.
The SBDC has helped 18 businesses over the last year in Newport and Cocke County. Sylvia said it is important for people to know these services are available. She said that each specialist with the SBDC has a business or banking background and true passion for helping small businesses.
“We want people to know this has been here the whole time. All of our counselors are former business owners or bankers. We know the pain of trying to meet payroll on Friday. We have a heart for this and a love for small businesses.”
The SBDC has been available to businesses in Newport for more than 12 years. The organization has been in operations for more than 30 years, and every state in the nation has an SBDC that assists businesses.
Classes will begin again on January 6, and will be held the first Monday of each month.
Business owners looking for help can contact the chamber for assistance or the SBDC directly. SBDC specialists can be reached by email or by phone. The individual can speak to a counselor before their appointment to see what materials they need to bring to their meeting.
Counselor information and services the organization provides can be found on TSBDC.org.
The SBDC office in Knoxville can be reached by phone at 865-246-2663.
The Chamber of Commerce, who can also help with arranging appointments, can be reached at 423-623-7201.
