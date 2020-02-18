NEWPORT—The Newport Theatre Guild recently brought its spectacular season debut to the stage in Reel Love, a Valentine Cabaret.
The performance featured songs of love from classic movies.
Between the two nights, close to 100 people attended and a wide array of refreshments were served by Perfect Peace Events paired with local wines from Goodwater Vineyards.
Songs ranging from “This is Love, Cinderella’s Waltz” from Disney’s Cinderella to “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s gave a little something for everyone.
Many couples found their way to the dance floor during the performance.
Guest Melinda Penton described the evening in a few simple sentences.
“What a lovely evening. The Newport Theatre Guild brought elegance and class and did not disappoint,” Penton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.