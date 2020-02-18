A Night of Love, Elegance and Fine Dining Brought By Newport Theatre Guild
The Valentine’s Cabaret had all the bells and whistles. Guests indulged in an evening of fine wines, tantalizing hors d’oeuvres and love songs from popular movies. Pictured in the front row from left are Suzanne Belcher, Vickie Hood and Jerry Maloy. In the rear are Jennifer Eisenhower, Dr. Mike Hood, Stephanie Williams, Clay Blazer, Patrick Mathes, Victoria Henry and Leandra Brown.

 Submitted By Melinda Penton

NEWPORT—The Newport Theatre Guild recently brought its spectacular season debut to the stage in Reel Love, a Valentine Cabaret.

The performance featured songs of love from classic movies.

Between the two nights, close to 100 people attended and a wide array of refreshments were served by Perfect Peace Events paired with local wines from Goodwater Vineyards.

Songs ranging from “This is Love, Cinderella’s Waltz” from Disney’s Cinderella to “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s gave a little something for everyone.

Many couples found their way to the dance floor during the performance.

Guest Melinda Penton described the evening in a few simple sentences.

“What a lovely evening. The Newport Theatre Guild brought elegance and class and did not disappoint,” Penton said.

