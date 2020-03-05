NEWPORT—On Tuesday night the Parks and Recreation board voted to suspend Cocke County Recreation Department Director Brian Evans with pay pending an investigation by the State Comptroller’s Office.
According to board member Jeff Gentry, an investigation is underway due to the lack of deposits being made by the recreation department to the County Trustee’s Office. No deposits have been turned in since December 2019.
The Recreation Department has had audit findings for untimely deposits for a number of years. In the 2018-19 audit report, a plan of action was submitted stating that the Cocke County Mayor’s Office would handle sign-up fees for various sports facilitated by the department.
All sign-up fees and money associated with day to day operations and oversight is now handled by the Parks and Recreation Board. The Cocke County Legislative Body voted on the resolution to create the board during their monthly meeting on January 21.
In other news, board members voted to adopt their bylaws.
Members also voted to disconnect cable services at the Recreation Center.
Board liaison and commissioner Forest Clevenger was also in attendance, and advised the board that before making any more decisions they should consult with the new county attorney.
Board members and those in attendance were told that basketball season is about to end and parents can now sign-up their children for baseball, softball and t-ball. Sign-up sheets are posted at the Cocke County Recreation Department.
Before the meeting officially started, board members spent nearly half an hour listening to public comments.
Dennis Thornton asked the board why changes were made to the basketball schedule for this upcoming weekend.
Gentry answered and said Mayor Crystal Ottinger suggested the games be moved to Northwest Elementary or Edgemont Elementary School.
When questioned who made the final decision, Gentry admitted he made the decision to have the games at Edgemont, but assured the those in attendance the funds would be split five ways between the participating schools.
Jason Grooms then asked the board if they have had any meetings to discuss business matters behind closed doors without the notifying the public.
Board member Jan Brooks stated the board has met three times and she has submitted minutes for those meetings.
However, as far as meeting without the public’s knowledge, she stated she was not in attendance for any meeting of that nature.
The board will hold a special called meeting on Friday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. in the recreation buildings conference room.
