NEWPORT—The newly formed Cocke County Recreation Board was discussed at the County Legislative Body meeting Tuesday evening.
Commissioner Casey Gilliam said that individuals have approached him claiming the board is trying to “take over” the recreation department.
To help with any issues that may arise, and to provide guidance to the new board, the body voted to allow commissioner Forest Clevenger to act as a non-voting liaison and resource for the board.
“I just want us to cooperate with one another,” Gilliam said.
“People who have talked to me said it seems more like a hostile take over of the department by this board. I think we need to help each other instead of trying to shut things down.”
CLB Chairman Clay Blazer said the focus should be on the children and the programs the recreation department can provide them.
“At the end of the day we all want what is best for the children of this county,” Blazer said.
“We need good, quality programs they can participate in.”
Blazer went on to apologize to the Parks and Recreation board members for not providing more guidance, and “setting them up for failure.”
Parks and Recreation board chair Ricky Morris said that individuals on the board have nothing but good intentions. He welcomed any guidance the CLB could provide.
“Our intentions are good, and we are not getting paid a dime for what we are doing,” Morris said.
“I can’t tell you how much time we’ve already put into this.”
Morris said the board is working to straighten things up at the department, and community volunteer days have already been scheduled for the various ballparks around the county.
Plans are in place to paint dugouts and concession stands at all locations.
Morris said the board is also working to bring a little league team back to Centerview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.