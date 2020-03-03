NEWPORT—Club members, their families, board members and distinguished guests recently visited the Boys & Girls Club to celebrate their annual club banquet.
Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State Community College, was the guest speaker for the event.
Miksa stressed the need for higher education, and said it’s possible for children and adults to dream big in Tennessee.
“Education is for everyone,” Miksa said. “Whether you’re five or 50 there is a path for you. Our job at Walters State Community College is to transform lives through education.
“The college going culture is so important. People are saying a lot of things, but when you look at statistics, they show the more education you have after high school the better chance you have of being part of the middle class or higher.”
Miksa said that chasing your dream is possible through the Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect, the Hope Scholarship and financial aid.
He said the college journey can be tough, but support systems are available to help.
“Education is a journey, and you should never stop dreaming. If you want a college degree then go for it. That’s what Walters State is here for.
“Part of dreaming big is researching your goal and never giving up. You need to talk about it with the people who are doing it right now. Make a stop on campus to walk around and talk with the admissions office. Always remember that education in Tennessee is free in a variety of ways.
“Things are never out of reach, and I want everyone to know I am here for you. You need to set up a support system to chase your dream. Less than 30 percent of the population has a college degree. Life gets tough, but education is about writing your own story and becoming what you want to become.”
Dr. Christel Westmorland, 2019 Boys & Girls Club board president, said the club is thankful for the community’s support. She said many clubs charge hundreds each year for their memberships, while Newport’s club charges only $10.
“The cost for membership at our club is $10 a year. It cost the club over $300 for each child to attend for the year,” Westmorland said.
“We go to work and provide dozens of programs and host and feed children all for $10. Membership at other clubs is close to $900. You miss a lot of children that way. Forty percent of our funding comes from grants, while the rest comes from donations made by the community.”
Westmorland said that some children come to the club as angry and anti-social. She said they soon transform due to the hard work and dedication of Newport’s staff members.
Westmorland said that one person can change the life of a child in a major way.
“Some children come to the club as anti-social and angry, but in a short time they become social butterflies that guide the other children at the club. These children need just one person to let them know they care. It’s magical to see the transformation happen.”
During the banquet several volunteers, board members, donors and youth for the club were recognized for the contributions they made during 2019.
Volunteers Jim Bublitz, Kelly Wright, Noretta Wright and Christine Palladina were recognized, and Bublitz was named Volunteer of the Year.
Thirty-six of the club members were recognized for being Youths of the Month during 2019. Jody Vaughn was honored as Youth of the Year by Westmorland and board member P.K. Lee.
Multiple donations were made to the club during the event. City of Newport Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes, III presented a check on behalf of the city to the club for $12,000.
Board member and Cocke County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Derrick Woods presented a check on behalf of the county for $10,000.
ConAgra Foods was honored as the Donor of the Year. The company sponsored the dinner which was prepared by Andy’s Restaurant.
The President’s Award, which is given to a special board member each year by the club president, was presented to Tammy Francis.
Board Member of the Year honors went to Tony Gilmer.
The new officers for 2020-2022 will be President P.K. Lee, Vice President Rick Foust, Secretary Christel Westmorland and Treasurer Judy Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.