NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Newport women and charged them with criminal conspiracy among following two separate incidents at the Cocke County Jail on Thursday night.
At approximately 9:20 p.m. Thursday night, Deputy Daniel Smith arrested Cassandra Wynn, 23, Merry Way, after she was found fleeing from the northeast side of the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Upon further investigation, Wynn was found in possession of wire cutters, pulleys, fishing line and hooks. Wynn also damaged a gate near a jail cell.
Wynn admitted to deputies that she was contacted by an inmate to come to the Annex and take the gate down.
Wynn was charged with vandalism over $500, criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and criminal trespass.
Mantooth charged
A second female was arrested Thursday night after she admitted she was sneaking drugs to inmates in the “Old Jail” which is located in the Cocke County Courthouse.
The incident occurred just an hour after Wynn was arrested.
Deputy Dylan Norton observed Brandy Mantooth, 29, 7th Street, walking from the bushes just below windows leading into the female jail cell at the “Old Jail.”
Deputies detained Mantooth, who first said she was looking for her dog.
According to the report, Lt. David Moriarty walked over the location where Mantooth was seen and found a brown wallet. The brown wallet had a deodorant stick with a $100 bill inside it. Lt. Moriarty also found a package sealed with electrical tape and a cell phone.
Deputies subsequently searched the package and discovered tobacco, rolling papers, and a baggie that contained various pills identified as Quetiapine Fumarate, Clonazepam, Xanax, Alprazolam, Diazepam and Oxycodone.
Mantooth told deputies this was her first time trying to smuggle drugs into the jail and the package was intended for inmates in cell seven in the Old Jail.
Mantooth was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II, possession of legend drug, possession of schedule IV (five counts), criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy and attempted criminal conspiracy.
