COCKE COUNTY—Crystal Ottinger, Cocke County Mayor, recently completed the Certified Public Manager (CPM) program.
Participants of the program, based in the UT Institute for Public Service’s Naifeh Center for Effective Leadership, graduated in late January at the Capitol Building in Nashville.
In addition to 300 hours of in-class and online work, participants must complete a capstone project.
Twenty-five participants from local, state, and federal government positions graduated as members of the program’s 2019 class.
In just its second year, the Tennessee CPM program had cohorts in both Knoxville and Nashville. The Knoxville class graduated nine participants while Nashville graduated 16.
The ceremony included an address from Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
“I am confident the CPM graduates are not only going to make a positive difference on the future of our state but will inspire others to a higher level of performance as well,” Hargett said.
“I know this program will yield great dividends for Tennessee.”
Participants in the yearlong program learn about current trends in public management by hearing from subject-matter experts with experience in the field.
The program helps participants gain proficiency in seven fundamental areas: personal and organizational integrity, self-development, work management, public service, leadership of people, change leadership and systemic integration.
The Tennessee CPM program is accredited by the National Certified Public Manager Consortium and available to UT employees.
For more information on the CPM program visit leadership.tennessee.edu.
