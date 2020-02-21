NEWPORT—Cocke County voters have only three more days to cast a ballot during Early Voting for the Super Tuesday Presidential Primary. There is a ballot for both the Republican and the Democratic parties.
Through Friday at lunchtime, just over 1,000 had cast their ballots during Early Voting at the Courthouse Annex.
Early Voting continues for three more days. Voters can stop by the annex to vote today from 8:30 a.m. to noon. On Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 24 and 25, voting hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you don’t vote early, Election Day (Super Tuesday) is March 3, voting hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all precincts in Cocke County on that day.
Sample ballots are online at CockeCountyElection.org and in the election office.
The sample ballots will also be published a second time in the Newport Plain Talk on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
This election is the Presidential Preference Primary for both the Republican and Democratic parties.
Voters must choose either the Republican or Democratic ballot when appearing to vote.
There is one uncontested county office on the ballot in the primary, Assessor of Property.
The last day for the election commission office to receive a signed request for an Absentee By-Mail ballot is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Call the election commission office for information or download a form online at CockeCountyElection.org.
