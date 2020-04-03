NEWPORT—Cocke County performs a state mandated reappraisal every five years in order to bring property appraisals to current market values.
Soon, Cocke County Property Assessor Angela Shelton will mail assessment change notices to every property owner. Shelton said this is not a bill, just a notiﬁcation that your assessment value has changed due to current sales data, as required by law.
“I want every citizen of Cocke County to fully understand the process as we continue to provide the most transparent administration of the local assessment process possible,” said Shelton.
Listed below is important information concerning the 2020 reappraisal:
April 10: Assessment notices mailed
April 13 through April 17: Informal hearings by telephone only. The Cocke County Tax Assessor’s office will be closed this week to the public due to CDC Regulations to prevent heavy traffic flow.
During the middle of May, assessment notices will be mailed for businesses who have personal property and if any changes have been made from informal hearings.
June 1:The local Board of Equalization will begin meeting for formal appeals.
Appeals to the State Board of Equalization must be made within 45 days of the Local Board of Equalization’s final meeting date.
The dates listed above represent typical scheduling but may change based on the current situation with COVID-19. Shelton said, “Officials are taking precautions to protect the public and if changes occur, they will not jeopardize a property owner’s right to an informal review or appeal of their property value.”
A frequently asked question is “What is reappraisal and why is it conducted?”
“Reappraisal is conducted in Cocke County pursuant to Tennessee state law, which requires each county to periodically update property values to reﬂect current market value,” answered Shelton. “This process eliminates inequities that happen over time by changes in the real estate market. Reappraisal works to ensure fairness to all property owners.”
The reappraisal process consists of four years of monitoring and review and value calculation in the fifth year.
During the review period, every parcel in the county is inspected to ensure the property assessor’s records correctly reﬂect what is on the property. Records may be adjusted due to additions, new buildings, demolition or error correction. During the year of reappraisal, properties are grouped together by property characteristics (size, quality and location). Recent sales within those groups are collected and analyzed. The information is reconciled, and values are finalized.
Another frequent question is “How can my taxes increase?”
Shelton responded, “When additional taxes are voted on by the governing body to maintain the budget necessary to operate the county, an individual’s property tax bill will increase. Also, when market value increases, naturally, so does the assessed value. If you were to make improvements to your existing property, for instance, add a garage, an additional room, or a swimming pool, the “fair market value” and therefore, the assessed value would also increase. The assessor has not created the value. People make value by their transactions in the marketplace. The assessor simply has the legal and moral responsibility to study those transactions and appraise your property. After the values have been calculated and assigned, property owners are notiﬁed by mail of their new values.”
Yet another question is “How is ‘market value’ determined?”
“The Assessor’s Ofﬁce bases market value calculations on collected sales data from all qualiﬁed warranty deed real estate transactions in Cocke County along with taking into consideration other factors affecting real estate values in your neighborhood. The best indicator of current market value is qualiﬁed (willing buyer and willing seller) prior year sales which the Assessor’s Ofﬁce uses to determine reappraisal values,” Shelton said.
The intent of reappraisal is to restore equity to the property tax system so when the jurisdiction budget is set, each taxpayer only pays their genuine, fair share of the tax burden. The reappraisal is revenue neutral, which means the county cannot generate a penny more in tax revenue on a reappraisal year than it did the prior year (not counting any new construction improvements during that prior year added to the tax base).
Higher values driving a reappraisal do not necessarily mean higher taxes, even though that is commonly assumed by many. The reason lies in the “truth in taxation” or “certified tax law” regulations. The Comptroller’s online summary of “truth in taxation” at www.comptroller.tn.gov states: “The law requires the counties and cities to re- examine property tax rates after a reappraisal to make sure higher taxable values do not automatically result in a tax increase.
The law requires local governments to conduct public hearings before adopting a property tax rate that generates more taxes overall in a reappraisal year than were billed the year before at the previous year’s lower values.”
The Comptroller’s explanation continues: “If the new tax rate following a revaluation does not exceed the certified tax rate, the average tax bill may actually remain the same,” within a county. lt is also possible for average tax bills to go down after a revaluation. “If the property value increased as the result of the revaluation more than the average, the taxes may be somewhat higher, while if the value increased less than the average, the tax bill may actually be lower in a revaluation year compared to the year before,” The Comptroller’s website states.
For more information, contact the Property Assessor’s Office at 423-623-7024.
