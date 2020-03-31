NEWPORT—This Thursday at noon is the deadline for some of the county candidates to qualify for the August 2020 election.
As of Tuesday afternoon, two candidates have qualified for the race for First District Constable unexpired term. Josh Spurgeon of Newport qualified on March 16, and Randy Laws of Hartford qualified on March 31.
To date, the election commission has issued three County School Board petitions. Incumbents Rose Lovell, John P. Johnson, and Jimmy Stokely have qualified to run for reelection to their positions on Cocke County School Board, Districts 3, 5, and 7 respectively.
The election commission will continue to issue and accept nominating petitions until Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 12 noon.
For Assessor of Property, Republican nominee Angie Ray Shelton will be unopposed in the General Election as the qualifying deadline for Assessor has passed.
All county offices will appear on the General Election ballot; all voters will receive a General Election ballot specific to their precinct regardless of whether they choose to vote in a State Party Primary.
For the State Representative District 11 race, incumbent Jeremy Faison has qualified to run for reelection and will run in the State Republican Primary. The qualifying deadline for this office is April 2 at 12 noon in Cocke, Greene, and Jefferson Counties.
Many petitions have been issued throughout the First Congressional District for US House of Representatives. Incumbent Congressman Phil Roe has announced his retirement. The latest qualifying list for Congress will be posted on the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website as several of those petitions have have yet to be returned.
Those running for US Senate also have a qualifying deadline of Thursday at Noon. Incumbent Senator Lamar Alexander has also announced his retirement.
