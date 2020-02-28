COCKE COUNTY—On Thursday, Feb. 27, K9 Deputy Blake Cupp, Narcotic Captain Chuck Evans and Captain David Robertson attempted to locate Drew Alan Gregg, 42, Old Edwina Road, an offender wanted for several Circuit Court capias and sealed presentments.
Gregg was being sought after a chop shop was discovered on his property on January 25, 2020.
Upon arrival, officers saw Gregg run into a wooded area attempting to avoid arrest.
K9 Deputy Cupp deployed K9 Narco to find Gregg. After a brief search, Gregg was found lying down in the woods. Gregg complied with all verbal commands and was apprehended without incident.
During the foot pursuit, Capt. Robertson said he saw Gregg throw a baggie down before fleeing into the wooded area.
The baggie was recovered and inside the bag contained approximately 35.2 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also found $894 of U.S. currency and another baggie of methamphetamine in Gregg’s pocket.
Gregg was wanted after several pieces of equipment, vehicles and car parts were located on his property and his mother’s property on Old Edwina Road.
On January 25, 2020 Cocke County Sheriff Sgt. Chris Barnes received a message from Captain Eric Ramsey regarding a stolen utility trailer, stolen lumber and possible stolen vehicles, and a male subject that has active warrants.
Capt. Ramsey forwarded a picture of a black, dual axle, gooseneck utility trailer (Big Tex model) stolen from Sevier County on January 11, 2020 and believed the trailer was located at 730 Old Edwina Road in Newport, TN.
Sgt. Barnes and Deputy Tim Snapp began searching the vicinity of Old Edwina Road and Tolley Hollow Road waiting on other deputies to come to the area.
Captain Chuck Evans responded to 730 Old Edwina Road, along with Lt. Chris Gregg, Deputies Wes Keys and Zach Shelton at about 11:17 a.m.
The gooseneck utility trailer was parked adjacent to the residence in plain view. Sgt. Barnes and Capt. Evans spoke to Cecilia “Tilley” Gregg McCarter at 730 Old Edwina Road and she gave verbal consent to search the property and also granted deputies permission to search the house for Larry Gregg advising that he was not there. Deputies searched the residence and made no contact with anyone other than Cecilia McCarter who advised that Drew Gregg left for Knoxville earlier.
Cecilia McCarter then signed a written consent to search the residence, grounds, sheds, barns, trailers, storage containers and vehicles at the address.
CCSO Captain C.J. Ball, Investigators from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol were notified.
Lumber consistent with the description of stolen lumber from Sevier County was visible in the back yard of 718 Old Edwina Road along with white semi tractors (one a Freightliner having a Twin Oaks Farms Greeneville, TN sticker), and an orange Kubota skid steer excavator.
A white semi-trailer, two white Ford extended cab pickups, and a white Chevrolet SUV were visible adjacent to the mobile home on the property.
A white flat bed GMC work truck (Twin Oaks Farms Greeneville, TN sticker) and a red Ford flat bed were visible at the entrance (driveway) to 730 Old Edwina Road.
Two other utility trailers (partially covered with tarps) with vehicle parts were located adjacent to a barn behind the 730 Old Edwina Road residence.
Truck parts (pickup bed and four doors along with two chrome exhaust stack covers) were visible inside the barn.
A truck transmission and transfer case, glove box, a truck frame cut with a torch, semi-tractor refrigeration unit, axles, wheels/tires, and license plates were visible in an open garage-basement area adjacent to the 730 Old Edwina Road residence.
Subsequent search of the property revealed several other stolen car parts.
Gregg was charged with possession of schedule II, failure to appear, theft of property over $10,000 (four counts), operation of chop shop and theft of property over $2,500 (three counts). Bond has been set at $250,000.
