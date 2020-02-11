COCKE COUNTY—On Friday, several first responders from Cocke County and Hamblen County rescued a female subject who became trapped in her vehicle after she attempted to drive through a flooded area on Spencer Hale Road. The female was later arrested and charged with possession of drugs.
Cocke County officials identified the female as Sarah Mantooth, 38, Emannuel Road. She was charged with possession of schedule I, possession of schedule V, possession of schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputy Zach Magouirk said he and several other deputies were dispatched to the area of Spencer Hale Road on reports of a vehicle in the river shortly after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Upon arrival, deputies observed a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee that was struck in water that had submerged the roadway from Thursday’s floods.
Centerview Volunteer Fire Department along with the Cocke County Fire Department and Newport Rescue Squad arrived on the scene to assist. Fire crews extracted Mantooth from the vehicle and she was examined by EMS for any injuries.
According to the report, Mantooth was found to have active warrants issued out of Hamblen County and Jefferson County. She was then detained without further incident.
A subsequent search of Mantooth’s purse revealed a baggie that contained 14.3 grams of marijuana, two narcotics identified as Gabapentin and another baggie that contained 3.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
Deputy Magourik also said they recovered several drug paraphernalia items in Mantooth’s purse as well.
Mantooth was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
