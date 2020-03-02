COCKE COUNTY—A Cosby man is facing statutory rape by an authority figure among other pending charges following an investigation on Wednesday, February 26.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the male as Nathan Alan Dornacher, 33, Cosby Highway.
Captain Detective Eric Ramsey reported that he received a complaint filed by the parents of a 17-year-old juvenile female that Dornacher had a sexual relationship with between December 2019 and February 2020.
According to the warrant, Dornacher and the juvenile worked for a rafting company in Hartford and Dornacher was the juvenile’s boss.
In an interview with Capt. Ramsey, Dornacher admitted to having sexual intercourse with the juvenile and he knew what he was doing was wrong.
Dornacher was then taken into custody.
Dornacher’s bond was set at $20,000 and he was released after posting bail.
