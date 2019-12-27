NEWPORT—A Del Rio woman is facing additional charges after reports say she struck a Cocke County Sheriff deputy on Monday, Dec. 23.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the female as Heather Leanne Carmichael, 40, Raven Branch Road.
Deputy Jessica Butler reported was standing in the control room at the Cocke County Jail Annex when Carmichael, who was sitting on a bench at the time, reportedly became “combative” and struck Deputy Butler in the face.
Carmichael was taken to the ground and apprehended.
According to the report, while officers attempted to place Carmichael in a restraint chair, she kicked Deputy Butler in the leg twice.
Carmichael, who was already facing multiple charges, was additionally charged with assault.
