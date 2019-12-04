NEWPORT—Gas utility district board of commissioners recently approved three projects for 2020 with a combined estimated cost of over $2.3 million.
During the Jefferson Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) monthly meeting the board took the action, with bidding expected in early spring next year. They placed on hold a fourth project that might be approved with an acceptable bid, said General Manager Tommy Bible.
Commissioner Craig Kisabeth made the motion seconded by Commissioner Robert Overholt to approve the three: a connector gas line from Dumplin Valley via Highway 92, cost of $707,676; connector gas line from Brethern Church Road to White Pine via Hwy 113, cost of $800,526; and main transmission line extension from Holly Oaks to the marina on Douglas Lake, over $790,000.
If the board were to receive an acceptable low bid they agreed to do a change order and approve the fourth project: connector gas line from White Pine to Jefferson City via the Chucky Pike.
Bible said the importance of the project is to create a loop gas line serving the area that would allow gas to flow in alternate directions, if East Tennessee Natural Gas (ETNG) were to have a problem on the state’s transmission line.
“We will be able to serve many more people and protect the district against possible interruption,” said Bible.
ETNG has after almost a year returned to 100 percent capacity in its west to east gas pipeline after a rupture in the 16-inch natural gas (NG) main during December 2018. Bible said this mishap happened near Dixon Springs north of Nashville and is fully repaired.
During the November JCCUD board of commissioners meeting, Bible reported that warmer than normal temperatures into October after a hot September reduced natural gas sales. The fewer degree-days, requiring heating, coincided with temperatures 79 percent warmer than normal.
Natural gas sales measured by mcf, thousand cubic feet, were 159,215 mcf in October and down from 183,105 mcf in Oct. 2018. Total sales year to date are only slightly lower.
In addition to lower residential heating use, several industries had reduced gas use for various temporary reasons, said Bible.
However, the loss of DMS Group in Dandridge had an impact on October industrial interruptible sales. The facility that burns x-ray film to extract silver was destroyed by fire at the end of September. It was the second largest NG user served by JCCUD consuming 8,000 decatherms per month.
Commissioners approved an extended contract with CNX to supply 2,000 decatherms daily thru 2021. “They are a good and reliable supplier,” said Bible.
As JCCUD moves into its winter heating season, the gas district is well prepared, said Bible. “We are 90 percent full at Tennessee Gas Storage and 97 percent full at Saltville,” an underground facility in Virginia.
The propane peak shave plant in the Newport/Cocke County Industrial Park is completely full, holding almost 300,000 gallons of propane.
“We immediately replenish 8,500 gallons as this amount is moved out by our trucks to fill route customers’ tanks,” said Bible. There are over 5,000 propane customers in the two counties. In addition JCCUD ended Oct. serving 7,853 NG customers.
Propane prices had been lower during the summer but spiked recently because of a crisis in supply in the Midwest, during the same period that growers dry grain crops using propane fuel.
JCCUD propane sales for Oct. fell to 53,463 gallons or about 9,000 gallons less than the comparable month last year. Total propane sales this fiscal year since March 31, 2019 total 557,325 gallons.
The board of commissioners has been pleased with the lower US natural gas prices for another year. It had been common to see NG prices jump above $3 per mcf but current prices are about $2.50 mcf.
Commissioners approved a residential rate of 99 cents per therm and 37 cents for industrial interruptible. More than 70 percent of all NG sales are to local industries.
