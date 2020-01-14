NEWPORT—A Newport man accused of raping two children was back in court on Tuesday for a plea hearing.
Anthony James Orlando, 34, Newport, was arrested earlier last year on allegations that he had sexual contact with two victims under the age of 13 on two different occasions.
Orlando was arrested at his home and bail was set at $250,000.
In court Tuesday, Orlando’s trial date was set for September 17 of this year.
A date of August 18 was scheduled to allow for any updates or evidence to be entered as pre-trial motions.
