NEWPORT—Police were led on a high speed chase early Saturday morning after a Cocke County man stole a red 1984 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Tip Brown of Newport.
City Police Sergeant Derek Wright observed the corvette leaving Brown’s Funeral Home at approximately 4:50 a.m. The stolen vehicle was being driven by Larry Scott Cashen, 44 of Orchard View Drive, Newport.
Upon speeding out of the parking lot, the officer could see the vehicle had a flat tire and sparks were flying from the rim. Cashen drove the vehicle through a stop sign in front of the Newport City Police Station and proceeded onto Main Street.
At this time police attempted to pull the Corvette over, but Cashen would not stop for law enforcement.
The car entered North Street and hit speeds over 60 miles per hour before coming to Highway 321 where he hit speeds of over 90 miles per hour.
Cashen lost control of the vehicle several times and nearly hit an oncoming vehicle.
Once on Spicewood Flats Road, he again lost control and struck a patrol car being driven by Deputy Ethan Keys. Keys was not injured in the crash.
The Corvette continued at racing speeds about another mile down the road until the vehicle plummeted into a creek bed.
Cashen was found by a tree on the ground. He continued to resist arrest when officers attempted to take him into custody.
Cashen is facing charges of fleeing to evade arrest, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, theft over $10,000 and failure to signal and speeding.
Brown informed police the Corvette had a value of $12,000.
