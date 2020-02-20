NEWPORT—Recent discussions of a wheel tax and budget figures for county departments has led County Legislative Body members to schedule a question and answer session for the public.
The event will be held on Saturday, March 28 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Cocke County High School auditorium.
CLB members and other county leaders will be on hand to answer questions and dispel any rumors about a wheel tax, property tax increase and to discuss how future tax dollars will be spent.
CLB Chair Clay Blazer said each citizen with a question will be heard in an orderly fashion. Questions will be limited to one minute per person, and answers or rebuttals will be allotted one to two minutes.
Dozens of citizens shared their concerns over the wheel tax with commissioners during Thursday’s CLB meeting.
Dale Townsend, administrator for the Cocke County Voice, is one of the many citizens that oppose a wheel tax.
“The majority of the citizens I have spoken to say they are against a wheel tax,” Townsend said.
“You need to put this on the ballot for them to decide because they don’t trust their local government.”
Townsend went on to question the county’s leadership and said it is time for citizens to hold elected officials accountable.
Chuck Salyers argued for the wheel tax saying it’s time to take the burden off the property owners.
“I support the wheel tax. Don’t take it to the public because they won’t go for it. It’s your job as commissioners to pass this. It’s time for others to step up and pay for the same services I do.”
Sheriff Armando Fontes said he will be at the March 28 meeting to answer any questions citizens may have about the county jail.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger said the majority of the money generated by a wheel tax would be used to cover the annual payments for a new county jail.
