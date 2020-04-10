NEWPORT—Facing the loss of natural gas revenue, when the Newport ConAgra plant closes in early 2021, Jefferson Cocke Utility District (JCCUD) Board of Commissioners adopted an action plan.
General Manager Tommy Bible reported that commissioners chose to cut operating costs rather than to make up the loss of about $466,000 thru increases in natural gas (NG) rates.
ConAgra NG use accounted for about 11 percent of all JCCUD revenue on average over the past three years. It is one of the top four industrial interruptible NG customers.
Aside from lost future gas revenues from ConAgra the remaining industries future “appears to be strong,” he said. Noteworthy is the huge demand for food during the COVID-19 pandemic and food processors running strong, Bush Brothers in particular.
The plan includes non-replacement of personnel scheduled to retire or leave for other employment, he said. One employee will join Knoxville Utility Board (KUB). Total labor savings would be $147,415 annually.
Employee reallocation is another cost savings measure, said Bible. “We will relocate a warehouse worker to the service and installation department and operate the warehouse with one employee. During peak times employees from other departments can assist.”
The appliance sales and showroom in Newport will only be open three days per week: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. The Director of Sales Stephen Chambers will handle appliance installation inspections.
JCCUD plans to save $36,152 by reducing the number of employees on standby. Formerly the utility kept two on standby and this will be reduced to one to cover both Cocke and Jefferson counties.
The leak survey and atmospheric survey jobs will be combined and along with limited premise visits, the overall savings will be about $32,909.
Although there will be a 1.8 percent increase on the local NG distribution charge, this will be off set by reduction in other JCCUD gas purchases. The firm distribution charge increase would amount to $150,489 this fiscal year.
Effective June 1, 2020 residential, commercial, and industrial rates will be increased by about 1.8 percent or $.02 per therm. To offset this for customers, JCCUD will reduce gas purchases from Northeast suppliers by 1,200 decatherms per day during winter heating season, November thru March. The demand charge reduction savings will amount to $215,628, said Bible.
When this reduction is combined with the proposed modest increases, overall the decrease to customers will amount to $64,779. “This will be a savings for our customers,” said Bible.
