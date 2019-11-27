NEWPORT—The Cocke County School System’s Family Resource office is hosting a winter wear clothing drive to help students in need of warm, protective outerwear for the frosty months to come.
Resource Director Diana Samples said the need for coats is huge in the student population and with a budget-less department, supplying those needs can sometimes be nearly impossible.
“Just last week I had two high school students in need of coats. I reached out to Sunset Gap and luckily they had some extra money, so I was able to go buy the students a coat each,” Samples said.
Family Resource is completely dependent upon donations to supply items to students from all county schools and all ages. Samples said they had one large donation recently, but those monies have already been used fairly quickly.
“We have a food pantry here at the school, hygiene items, undergarments and really anything a student might need. We try to keep all those items in stock. The situation is pitiful for a lot of these kids,”said Samples.
The Coat Drive box is located by the grocery entrance at Walmart and donations will be taken until Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Items needed are coats, hats, scarves and gloves.
Anyone wanting to give a gift card or monetary donation can send it to Family Resource, 216 Hedrick Drive, Newport, TN 37821 or contact via email at samplesd@cocke.k12.tn.us
