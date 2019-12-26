NEWPORT—The Cocke County Health Council met on last Tuesday and members were treated to a Christmas dinner with all the “fixins” courtesy of Newport Medical Center CEO Matt Littlejohn.
Following the meal, the meeting began with discussions on how to raise much needed funds for the council’s Dental Health Program. Currently the program’s account is frozen due to the minimal amount of funds available.
The program is one of a kind for Cocke County residents being one of the only local dental assistance offerings for adults.
“Most adults in the county that have no dental insurance have to travel hours away to get free care. If it’s Knoxville or Johnson City, they have a huge waiting list at those offices and it can take months for a patient to be seen,” said Rural Medical Case Manager Ana Bracero.
The program operates is open to any Cocke County resident that has no dental coverage. The patient can fill out the application through the case managers at Rural Medical. Once applied, patients can opt to have one of three routine dental procedures to choose from whether it’s a cleaning, filling or extraction.
“Most clients pick the extraction because it’s typically the more expensive service,” Bracero said.
The Health Council partners with local dentist Dr. Matthew Kicklighter. Kicklighter only charges the council base rates and the patient is only required to pay the council $15 for any of the three procedures.
Only one procedure per adult annually is allowed.
A possible fundraising event is being planned to help create funds for the depleted Dental Health Program.
Officers Elected and Other News
Nominations and elections took place toward the end of the meeting. The elected officers are as follows, Chair, Bettye Carver, Co-Chair, Molly Ford, Secretary, Ana Bracero, Treasurer, Stella Melton.
The Crisis Response Committee continues to work with the school system and community ensuring emergency management processes are in place.
The committee was formed to help bring public awareness and preparedness to community emergencies such as natural disasters, blackouts, active shooter situations or terrorist activity.
ALPS Director of Social Impact Tina Kilgore is advocating to bring a branch of their office to Cocke County to allow for adult day services closer to home for area residents.
Currently several county residents are transported to the center in Morristown.
“We would really like to educate the community on dementia and spotting the early signs,” said Kilgore.
The Morristown center offers a reprieve for caregivers and hosts daily events, education and activities for disabled or cognitively impaired adults.
