NEWPORT—A Newport man faces several charges including aggravated assault after police reports say he struck a City of Newport police officer on Sunday, March 1.
Newport Police identified the male as James Allen Murphy, 31, Short Way. He was charged with possession for resale (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault, possession of schedule 4, expired tags, no driver’s license and resisting arrest.
Patrolman Shane Bower stopped a vehicle for expired tags. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Murphy, officers observed he was in possession of a screw driver and noticed the steering column of the vehicle was damaged.
Officers then asked for Murphy to step out of the vehicle.
According to the report, Murphy began to “tense” up while officers attempted to place him under arrest. Therefore, he was taken to the ground where he continued to resist arrest.
During the scuffle, Murphy reportedly kicked Patrolman Will Garber in the arm several times which resulted in serious injury.
Murphy was eventually detained and placed in a patrol vehicle.
During inventory of the vehicle, officers located a black pouch that contained two baggies of methamphetamine, one baggie that contained 1.3 grams of marijuana, one pill identified as Alprazolam, a pipe and a scale.
In addition, Murphy was also found in possession of a bag that contained 2.4 grams of marijuana and approximately $343.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.