NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department responded to a local convenience store break-in on Monday, December 23.
Country Convenience located at 200 Highway 160 was being opened for business that morning when store employee Lindsey Smith saw that a hole had been knocked in a back wall of the store’s office.
The hole was just large enough for someone to reach through and grab dozens of cigarette cartons.
Deputy Timothy Snapp responded to the scene and was able to review video footage that showed the hole being made in the wall at approximately 4:30 a.m.
The cartons of cigarettes were then seen being removed through the hole.
The estimated value of the 60 stolen cartons is around $3,000 and damage costs from the hole are estimated at around $1,000.
